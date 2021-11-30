Watch: Nick Jonas fixes Priyanka Chopra's dress on red carpet; fans call him 'gentleman'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most talked about celebrity couples. Their chemistry always makes headlines and leaves their fans in awe.

From Nick helping Priyanka with her dress to their adorable PDA, the same chemistry was witnessed at British Fashion Awards 2021’s red carpet. Their love for each other was for all to see.

Nick also shared a glimpse of their appearance at the starry event on social media, calling Priyanka the 'star of the show.'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick posted two photos of them from the award night and wrote, "The star of the show. @priyankachopra."

In the pictures, PeeCee can be seen resting on Nick’s arm as the couple strikes perfect poses for the camera.

In the pictures, Priyanka is seen dressed in a head-to-toe floral bodysuit by Richard Quinn. She paired it with a diamond necklace and dangling earrings.

Nick complemented his wife in an oversized black suit set featuring a notch lapel, double-breasted blazer and loose-fitted pants. He completed his suit with a red round-neck top, matching pocket square, and striking red split-toe boots by Maison Margiela.

A video showing Nick helping Priyanka with her overcoat train and fanning it around has gone viral on the internet and netizens are calling him a true gentleman.

While one user commented, "He’s such a Gentleman !! So loving and protective at the same time."

Another wrote, "Always by pri side."

Last week, the couple made headlines after many speculated that they are parting ways. Rumours of their split started doing rounds when Priyanka removed ‘Jonas’ from her surname. However, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra slammed all such rumours.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 05:17 PM IST