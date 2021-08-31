Why is #CaptainSlappedRaga trending on Twitter?

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp "looks very nice".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, "I don't know what has been removed (in the revamp). To me it looks very nice."

The Punjab CM's comment comes only a few hours after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi termed the revamp an "insult to martyrs".

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP tagged a media report on the outrage on social media over the Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp with many claiming that it was "destroying history" in the name of makeover.

Tagging the report on the social media outrage over the revamp, Gandhi tweeted, "Only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult on the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh".

"I am the son of a martyr - I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "We are against this indecent cruelty," he added.

In another tweet, Gandhi said those who didn't struggle for freedom can't understand those who did.

Many historians and opposition leaders have also slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the revamp.

Meanwhile, as Punjab CM Amarinder Singh contradicted Rahul Gandhi over the Jallianwala memorial revamp, many from the saffron party jumped upon the opportunity to take potshots at the Congress.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga began the trend #CaptainSlappedRaga and in no time it became one of the top trends on Twitter.

Check out the tweets below:

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 05:44 PM IST