'Looks very nice': Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh over Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp "looks very nice".

His comment comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and many others termed the revamp an "insult to martyrs".

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief tagged a media report on the outrage on social media over the alleged changes at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial complex with many claiming that it was "destroying history" in the name of makeover.

Gandhi's attack came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

During the event, Modi also digitally inaugurated the museum galleries at the memorial. The event also showcased the multiple development initiatives undertaken by the government to upgrade the complex.

Tagging the report on the social media outrage over the revamp, Gandhi tweeted, "Only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult on the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh".

"I am the son of a martyr - I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "We are against this indecent cruelty."

In another tweet, Gandhi said those who didn't struggle for freedom can't understand those who did.

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill alleged the BJP-led central government project giving a makeover to the "Jallianwala passage is not to preserve but erase the marks of atrocities committed by General Dyer during British rule".

"Central vistafication of Jallianwala Bagh passage is ultimate insult to those killed on that fatal day! Shame," he said.

Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, in a tweet on Monday, said, "Call me a traditional Indian but I am not a fan of installing disco lights on institutions of importance and dignity." Such pomp reduces the gravity and horror of the Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to base entertainment, he alleged. "Similarly the strobe lights on Parliament are also appalling," Gogoi added.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury also slammed the Centre. He said: “Only those who stayed away from the epic freedom struggle can scandalise thus.” “Insulting our martyrs. Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Hindus Muslims Sikhs who gathered together for Baisakhi galvanised our freedom struggle. Every brick here permeated the horror of British rule. Only those who stayed away from the epic freedom struggle can scandalise thus,” Yechury tweeted.

Meanwhile, the historians said the new-look Jallianwala Bagh is a distortion of history.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 05:17 PM IST