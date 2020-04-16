Why is #ArrestMunawarFaruqui trending on Twitter?

Meanwhile, #ArrestMunawarFaruqui trended on Twitter on Thursday after Faruqui's couple of videos went viral. In one video, Faruqui joked on the 2002 Godhra carnage where reportedly 58 Hindus were burnt alive in the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

A Twitter user Sonam Mahajan, who is followed by top BJP leaders, posted the video. She wrote, "Watch one Munawar Faruqui making fun of the 59 dead Hindu pilgrim victims of Godhra train burning and blaming Amit Shah and the RSS for it. If anyone from RSS Bengaluru is ready to sue him, I will be happy to draft the FIR copy and extend all the support."