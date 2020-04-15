Ajaz Khan claims GDP will be 0, Twitter grills 'Nobel Laureate in Economics'

The world is going through a very difficult phase due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The deadly virus has claimed 126,848 lives and infected 2,005,242 people globally so far. The virus has sent the entire world into a lockdown. Each and every sector will have a tough time recovering, once the situation becomes normal. The governments will find it extremely difficult to fulfil the needs of their citizens and at the same time make sure that the economy doesn't fall apart.

Meanwhile, actor Ajaz Khan has predicted a loss of Rs 17,78,000 crore due to coronavirus pandemic. He also predicted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be zero per cent. Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote, "17,78,000 crore Ka loss hone jaa raha hai. GDP 0% ho sakta hai."