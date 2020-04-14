ABP News' 'data journalism' gives new Modi meme-format for internet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," he added.

Meanwhile, when the entire country was grasping the news of the extension of the lockdown, ABP News was presenting its viewers some "data". The "data" was of the number of times Prime Minister Modi folded his hands in a formal namaste during the address to the nation.

However, ABP News' "data journalism" gave the internet a new Modi meme-format. "Republic TV glorifies the quality of Modi. ABP news glorifies the quantity of Modi," a Twitter user wrote.

Here are some of the best memes: