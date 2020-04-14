Force strong with PM Modi? Star Wars fans can't keep calm as PM says Lockdown 2.0 will end on May 4 AKA Star Wars Day

In fact, the event was such a big deal that even talk show host John Oliver spoke about PM Modi’s New York visit on his LastWeekTonght Show. Oliver spoke about PM Modi’s presence at the Global Citizen meet where he was flanked by Hugh Jackman. When PM Modi uttered those magical lines, even Jackman couldn’t stop laughing

“That is a power move, right there. Standing next to Wolverine and throwing out Star Wars quotes,” Oliver joked.

Of course, that was five years ago, and today, people recollected that moment when PM Modi said the lockdown will extend till May 3.

This is how Twitter reacted.