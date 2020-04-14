Force strong with PM Modi? Star Wars fans can't keep calm as PM says Lockdown 2.0 will end on May 4 AKA Star Wars Day

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown will extend till May 3, 2020. This means that unless there is a lockdown 3.0, India will reopen on May 4, 2020. And yes, May 4 is Star Wars Day.
People took to Twitter to say that PM Modi was strong with the force, and even shared clips of his trip to New York’s Madison Square Garden where he said, “May the Force be with you,” to the Indian diaspora present there.
In fact, the event was such a big deal that even talk show host John Oliver spoke about PM Modi’s New York visit on his LastWeekTonght Show. Oliver spoke about PM Modi’s presence at the Global Citizen meet where he was flanked by Hugh Jackman. When PM Modi uttered those magical lines, even Jackman couldn’t stop laughing
“That is a power move, right there. Standing next to Wolverine and throwing out Star Wars quotes,” Oliver joked.
Of course, that was five years ago, and today, people recollected that moment when PM Modi said the lockdown will extend till May 3.
This is how Twitter reacted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation for the fourth time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Addressing the nation, he said that the lockdown will go until May 3, 2020.
PM Modi said that the nation has to ensure that more hotspots aren't formed. "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," the PM said.
The PM said that there was work to fix the supply chain and improve the health infrstructure. "While making new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central Govt and state Govts are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems," the PM said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)