Updated on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

'Why are you playing with our sentiments?': Candidates dejected as results for UGC-NET exams delayed

FPJ Web Desk
University Grants Commission on Wednesday, February 16, had announced that it will declare results for UGC-NET exams which were conducted in November 2021, in a day or two.

However, the Commission failed to deliver on its announcement triggering widespread angst among the already frustrated students. The aspirants expressed their agony on social media and slammed the Commission for the delay.

Taking to Twitter, the Commission had explained that the UGC-NET exam couldn't take place due to the pandemic situation and therefore, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exam between 20th November 2021 and 5th January 2022 respectively.

The National Eligibility Exam, also known as UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres across 239 countries.

The announcement further read, "The Chairman, Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closing with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the results in a day or two."

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
