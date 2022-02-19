'Why are you playing with our sentiments?': Candidates dejected as results for UGC-NET exams delayed

University Grants Commission on Wednesday, February 16, had announced that it will declare results for UGC-NET exams which were conducted in November 2021, in a day or two.

However, the Commission failed to deliver on its announcement triggering widespread angst among the already frustrated students. The aspirants expressed their agony on social media and slammed the Commission for the delay.

Ugc is one of pillar of higher education infrastructure and policies, if it is not stand on its press release & punctuality. How can anyone trust, 22-30 age is precious for us, it decides lifestyles mostly, In which stage you make us confusion of 3 years of uncertainty. #UGCNET — Mohan Reddy (@MrD3716) February 19, 2022

2020 Dec exam conducted in 2021 and result is not published yet in 2022! This is too much!#ugcnet @DG_NTA @ugc_india — Suaib Ibrahim (@SuaibIbrahim7) February 19, 2022

All #UGCNET students please get our issues to trend on Twitter today. @dg_nta and @ugc_india must declare #UGCNETResult at the earliest. #declareugcnetresult — Pooja Rane (@ra4592) February 19, 2022

when will the result of #UGCNET announced @DG_NTA ? @EduMinOfIndia kindly direct the irresponsible @DG_NTA to announce the result at the earliest. Exam was completed long back. why they are taking too much time?

whosoever is waiting for result , tweet using the #UGCNETRESULT — gaon (@GaonBura001) February 19, 2022

Are you a shameless institution and how do you manage all these major exams with your irresponsibility???

Release ugc net result

#NTA #education_minister#UGCNET — Raj laxmi Sahu (@rajlaxmi_sahu19) February 19, 2022

Ek baat bolna chata hu @DG_NTA saheb ko please apko adhikari jinhone phone receive kar rahe hei unone Jan bujh kar student ka saath khel rahe he. Unhone different times different opinion de raha hei jiska karon hamko mentally disturbed ho raha hei. #UGCNET — Koushik@education (@Koushikeducati1) February 19, 2022

If @DG_NTA has some professional ethics, atleast confirm the date of release of results.@ugc_india I don't know, if you people know, exam is conducted around 3 months ago

And provisional answer key published four weeks ago

Responsibility is a big word.#UGCNET — Sajna (@Sajna79213029) February 19, 2022

@ugc_india , why are you playing with the sentiments of over million students. #UGCNET results are long awaited now by more than million students across India.

Requesting @PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp @smritiirani for intervention and support. pic.twitter.com/Vr56DNgcog — Just Another One (@gauravsahni_19) February 19, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the Commission had explained that the UGC-NET exam couldn't take place due to the pandemic situation and therefore, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exam between 20th November 2021 and 5th January 2022 respectively.

The National Eligibility Exam, also known as UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres across 239 countries.

The announcement further read, "The Chairman, Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closing with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the results in a day or two."

UGC Press release regarding declaration of UGC-NET results#UGCNET pic.twitter.com/x7NYrOGERB — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) February 16, 2022

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:30 AM IST