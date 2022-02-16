UGC-NET Dec 2020 and June 2021 results to be declared in a day or two

University Grants Commission will declare results for UGC-NET exams in a day or two.

UGC-NET exam couldn't take place due to the pandemic situation. As a result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exam between 20th January 2021 and 5th January 2022 respectively.

The National Eligibility Exam, also known as UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres across 239 countries.

Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closing with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the results in a day or two.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 02:08 PM IST