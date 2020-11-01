Why are people boycotting Amitabh Bachchan's KBC?

Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 has been creating news for many right and wrong reason. A recent episode has created major havoc on social media as netizens now want to ban Kaun Banega Crorepati.
In the recent episode of KBC, Amitabh asked a question about Manusmṛiti. The question was - On 25 December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture? And the options were - a) Vishnu Purana b)Bhagavad Gita c)Rigveda d)Manusmriti.
The question, however, did not go down with several netizens. While several accused the show of running the "leftists propaganda", several others balmed it for "hurting Hindu sentiments".
Check out the reactions here:
The October 30 episode of KBC 12 introduced this week’s Karamveer, Bezwada Wilson, the founder of Safai Karamchari Andolan. He was joined by Crime Patrol's host Anup Soni. He has been campaigning for the eradication of manual scavenging, the construction, operation and employment of manual scavengers.
