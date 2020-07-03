20 years of KBC: Did you know the popular game show was originally meant to be 'Kaun Banega Lakhpati'

Popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has turned many into millionaires overnight. It originally aired on Star Plus for the first 3 seasons from 2000 to 2007 before migrating to Sony TV in 2010. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, KBC has successfully conducted eleven seasons so far. But, did you know that 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' was initially supposed to be 'Kaun Banega Lakhpat'?
Popular sports personality Joy Bhattacharjya on Friday took to Twitter to share some rare facts about the popular quiz show. In a tweet, he revealed the story behind the show's title. Joy wrote, "Not sure that the Star TV officials will admit to it, but they say it was originally meant to be 'Kaun Banega Lakhpati.' But when Richard Murdoch had a lac of rupees converted to dollars, he wasn't very impressed & asked for a higher denomination- a crore! 20 years of KBC!"
In another tweet, Bhattacharjya also spoke about the man who 'truly crafted this amazing product'. Tagging TV producer Sidhhartha Basu, he wrote, "And while Amitabh Bachchan & the Star team put a lot of work into it, the man who truly crafted this amazing product, easily the most successful Indian show ever, is @babubasu, the man who really started the craze for quizzing with Quiz Time in 1985"
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the upcoming season of KBC amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Viewers are wondering how the quiz show would be shot this year owing to the current restrictions including social distancing and the lockdown.
Talking about the same, Big B mentioned in his blog: "Personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same , KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so .."
