20 years of KBC: Did you know the popular game show was originally meant to be 'Kaun Banega Lakhpati'

Popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has turned many into millionaires overnight. It originally aired on Star Plus for the first 3 seasons from 2000 to 2007 before migrating to Sony TV in 2010. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, KBC has successfully conducted eleven seasons so far. But, did you know that 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' was initially supposed to be 'Kaun Banega Lakhpat'?

Popular sports personality Joy Bhattacharjya on Friday took to Twitter to share some rare facts about the popular quiz show. In a tweet, he revealed the story behind the show's title. Joy wrote, "Not sure that the Star TV officials will admit to it, but they say it was originally meant to be 'Kaun Banega Lakhpati.' But when Richard Murdoch had a lac of rupees converted to dollars, he wasn't very impressed & asked for a higher denomination- a crore! 20 years of KBC!"