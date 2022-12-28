Who was Leena Nagwanshi? The social media influencer who died by suicide in Chattisgarh

e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWho was Leena Nagwanshi? The social media influencer who died by suicide in Chattisgarh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Who was Leena Nagwanshi? | Instagram
Leena Nagwanshi, a 22-year-old social media influencer was found dead hanging in her home in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. The police suspect a case of suicide in this regard while they reported that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Who was Leena Nagwanshi?

Leena was a social media influencer who had around 11K followers on Instagram. She was active and engaging on Instagram with her short reels. Days ago when it was Christmas, Leena had posted a video that now happens to be her last post.

Leena also had a YouTube channel where she uploaded her video content to entertain audience. The channel named "ROYAL LEENA" holds nearly 700 subscribers while her videos have attracted thousands of views. In a video shared some three months ago, which hints that she was more active on Instagram than YouTube, Leena was seen recreating Priyanka Chopra's role from Bajirao Mastani.

Apart from her online presence, the deceased was reportedly pursuing her second-year B.Com and lived in Kelo Vihar Colony of Raigarh. It has been reported that Leena's father is a Senior Cooperative Inspector in Consumer Forum and is posted at Ambikapur. She lived with her mother and brothers in the quarters of the Consumer Forum colony.

