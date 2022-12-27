Chattisgarh: Social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi hangs herself in her Raigarh home

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh, ANI reported.

The case is being investigated by the Chakradhar Nagar Police Station area. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police official informed.

Leena used to be very active on social media and her reels were popular on Instagram. She also had a popular YouTube channel of her own.

As per the report by Zee News, Leena died on Monday. After returning from the market, when her mother could not spot her in her room and house, she checked the terrace which was locked. After opening the door, her body was spotted. As of now, no suicide note has been found and the reason behind her death is being investigated by the police.

Recently, TV actress Tunisha Sharma was also found dead on the sets of her TV serial. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police. Sharma, who was acting in the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday.