IPL Mega Auction 2022: Who is the lady at Sunrisers Hyderabad round table? All you need to know about Kaviya Maran

During yesterday's and today's auction, several people were excited to see Kaviya Maran at the IPL auction. Maran, who is the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The only lady at the Sunrisers Hyderabad's round table grabbed eye balls during the bidding.

Kaviya Maran, 30, was seen with Sunrisers Hyderabad Director Tom Moody, bowling mentor Muttiah Muralitharan at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.



Who is Kaviya Maran?

Daughter of media baron Kalanithi Maran, Kaviya Maran is the co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is involved with SUN music and FM channels of SUN TV.

Maran's father is the grand-nephew of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and politician M Karunanidhi. Her uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, is a Member of Parliament from Chennai Central.

Kaviya Maran was first seen on television during the 2018 season of IPL, where she was seen supporting SRH in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal.

Ms Maran had trended on social media during last year's auction too, when users on Twitter referred to her as SRH auction girl.

A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction over the weekend.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:52 PM IST