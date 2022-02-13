Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad, IPL Mega Auction 2022: Full list of players bought, retained

Kane Williamson - Rs 14 Cr (Retained)

Abdul Samad - Rs 4Cr (Retained)

Umran Malik - Rs 4 Cr (Retained)

Washington Sundar - Rs 8.75 Cr

Nicholas Pooran - Rs 10.75 Cr

T. Natarajan - Rs 4 Cr

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 4.20 Cr

Priyam Garg - Rs 20 Lakhs

Rahul Tripathi - Rs 8.50 Cr

Abhishek Sharma -Rs 6.50 Cr

Kartik Tyagi - Rs 4 Cr

Shreyas Gopal - Rs 75 Lakhs

Jagadeesha Suchith -Rs 20 Lakhs

(This is a developing copy)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)