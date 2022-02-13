Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad, IPL Mega Auction 2022: Full list of players bought, retained

Kane Williamson - Rs 14 Cr (Retained)
Abdul Samad - Rs 4Cr (Retained)
Umran Malik - Rs 4 Cr (Retained)
Washington Sundar - Rs 8.75 Cr
Nicholas Pooran - Rs 10.75 Cr
T. Natarajan - Rs 4 Cr
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 4.20 Cr
Priyam Garg - Rs 20 Lakhs
Rahul Tripathi - Rs 8.50 Cr
Abhishek Sharma -Rs 6.50 Cr
Kartik Tyagi - Rs 4 Cr
Shreyas Gopal - Rs 75 Lakhs
Jagadeesha Suchith -Rs 20 Lakhs
(This is a developing copy)
Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
