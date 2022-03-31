Who is Taksh Gupta? Here's why netizens are trolling the IITIIMShaadi.com Founder CEO

The matrimonial platform IITIIMShaadi.com, which received backlashes for promoting 'elitism', by making Indian filmmaker Karan Johar their brand ambassador, the concept of the brand in itself termed by netizens as 'offensive' - is again tickling laughter bones of Twitterati.

Even before the earlier case of Karan Johar representing the brand rested, Twitter users are wondering over the portfolio of the IITIIMShaadi Founder CEO. But, why?

To the unversed, identified as Taksh Gupta, the Founder CEO of the matrimonial website doesn't happen to be an alumni of either the IIT or IIM. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right! According to Gupta's Linkedin data, his educational background suggests him to hail from a Management institute with the young man being Commerce graduate. There is no mention or claim of him having studied at any of the IITs or IIM.

Linkedin Taksh Gupta

The surprising fact is that he is at a top position of a company that match makes for IIT, IIM alumni, while himself not being in the club. As soon as netizens figured this out, meme fest and trolls began on social media.

It was Twitter user @verysanskarii who kindled this conversation after trying to know the people behind the matrimonial platform. He wrote, "I stalked all of their employees on Linkedin, even none of their employees are from IIT and IIM xD"

To the unversed, though the name goes with just 'IITs, IIM', the platform also invites registration from alumni of top few Indian and Global Institutions (Management, Engineering, Architecture, Medicine, Mass Communication, CA/CS/ICWA/CFA, Fashion Design & many more.

However, it isn't anything entirely objectionable for a non-IITian coming up with a service for the mentioned group, yet the users of the micro-blogging site have found it weird.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Let us know! 👂

Ashneer Grover was not wrong pic.twitter.com/MFpqGJKotf — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) March 31, 2022

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:55 PM IST