Who Is Jeff? Unaware About Person, Netizens Still Share Condolence Messages After Tweet Goes Viral

Who is Jeff, an active X user who passed away on December 24 during a medical procedure? Not many personally know or follow him, but his death announcement has gone viral and evoked responses from several netizens. Even if people weren't aware of the person, they replied expressing condolences as the tweet took the internet by storm.
Read post about Jeff's death
Internet reacts as post goes viral
"IDK who Jeff is but now I feel bad. Sorry for your loss," replies echoed on the X post where the daughter took over his profile and informed followers about the sad news. "This is Jeff’s daughter. I just wanted to let you all know that after some complications with his stem cell transplant, Jeff passed away on Dec 24," she said while making the last post from her father Jeff's account. The replies were flooded with heartbreak emojis used by people to convey their sadness over the man's death.
People express grief on Jeff's death
It is bizarre to note know several people came together to share condolence messages for the family of a man who didn't even know. While it's a human thing about feeling sorry and sad when we come across some bad news, especially concerning someone's death, Jeff's death left many expressing their grief over the incident regardless of knowing him or not.
Some also addressed this aspect and said that the post about his death was the first thing they saw on his profile. "Your post is the first I’m seeing of him," remarked an X user while reacting to the viral post and sharing heartfelt condolences.
Who is Jeff? A few recognise him and say...
While most reacted after coming across the tweet on their feed as it went viral, a few mentioned knowing Jeff as a die-hard fan of the American series named Star Trek.
"I enjoyed the conversations with Jeff about Star Trek as well as reading about his enthusiasm for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. You will be missed," read a reply, while another added, "RIP Jeff! He was an avid Star Trek fan and helped create a great space for discussion especially TNG here on Twitter!"
Meanwhile, Jeff's X bio mentioned about the Canadian football team named Hamilton-Tiger Cats, and English rock band 'The Beatles' along with the sci-fi series.