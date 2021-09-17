'When you figure how crypto works': Netizens turn Hrithik Roshan's still images into hilarious memes

B-Town star Hrithik Roshan never fails to disappoint his fans, be it for his acting, dashing selfies, or even his stunning dance perfomances. But this time things have taken a turn to the 'laughter city' as netizens share turn a series of the actor's stills into funny and relatable memes, with likes, comments and retweets going on and on!

Hrithik Roshan is one of India's highest-paid actors, having won six Filmfares: four for Best Actor, one for Best Debut, and one for Best Actor.Since 2012, the actor has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 several times, based on his earnings and popularity.On several instances, Roshan has collaborated with his father, Rakesh Roshan.He even worked as an assistant director on four of his father's films after appearing in a couple films as a kid actor.

It all started with a tweet with Hrithik Roshan's multiple pictures of a wide range of expressions was tweeted at 3:00 PM on 17th of Septemper, Friday. The post was shared with the caption: 'what would make u feel like this'? To this, netizens began commenting and retweeting various real-life scenarios, thus marking the beginning of a meme fest. Here, have a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 02:52 PM IST