Supreme Court allows Telangana government to permit 'symbolic' immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar Lake
Viral

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 06:32 PM IST

Watch: Biker miraculously escapes 'completely unharmed' after coming under bus

Video of a biker miraculously escaping completely unhurt after getting run over by a state transport bus in Gujarat goes viral.
Dhea Eapen
Biker escapes unharmed after getting run over by the bus. | Twitter: @MyVadodara

A man narrowly escaped injury after being trapped under a bus in the middle of the road. The incident took place in Gujarat's district headquarters town, Dahod on Monday afternoon.

The incident could have turned into a catastrophic accident, according to Twitter users who witnessed the incident via a video that went viral within absoluetly no time. It all happened when the young man attempted to overtake after a state transportation bus is seen taking a curve in the video that is 48 seconds long.

Road traffic accidents, the top cause of injury death and the tenth-leading cause of all deaths worldwide, now account for a surprisingly large proportion of the global burden of disease. Every year, around 1.2 million people are killed and up to 50 million are injured in traffic accidents, occupying 30 percent to 70 percent of beds in hospitals in nations.

The video has now gone viral and is an example of just one, amongst several such miraculous accident escapes, which are quite hard to believe. Take a look at the video that has left netizens on twitter absoluetly in shock, but relieved at the same time.

Netizens have also taken on to twitter, reacting to the unbelievable incident. Have a look at a few:

Mumbai: Three nabbed for motorcycle theft in Borivali's MHB colony, 9 bikes worth Rs 10.2 lakh...

