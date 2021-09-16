e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court allows Telangana government to permit 'symbolic' immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar Lake
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 05:05 PM IST

Mumbai: Three nabbed for motorcycle theft in Borivali's MHB colony, 9 bikes worth Rs 10.2 lakh seized

Priyanka Navalkar
Three men arrested for motorcycle theft | FPJ Photo

Three men arrested for motorcycle theft | FPJ Photo

Advertisement

The MHB Colony Police in Borivali (W) have arrested three men for motorcycle theft and have seized nine two-wheelers from their custody. The accused trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and common intention.

Police are probing the matter further to ascertain if they have committed similar offences in other parts of the city.

Police are probing the matter further to ascertain if they have committed similar offences in other parts of the city| FPJ Photo

According to police officials, there were a number of undetected cases of motorcycle theft in Zone 12 of Mumbai Police jurisdiction. Acting on them, police initiated a probe to find the accused and subsequently arrested one man in connection to a bike theft, who spilled the beans on two of his accomplices. The police then seized a stolen motorcycle worth Rs 1.20 lakh from them.

The trio was apprehended and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and produced before a local magistrate court, wherein they were remanded in police custody. Primary investigation revealed that the accused trio had committed similar offences and stolen at least eight other motorcycles in the last year, said police.

Advertisement

Police recovered a total of nine motorcycles from the accused trio collectively valued at Rs 10.2 lakh| FPJ Photo

An official said that these eight other motorcycles were stolen from the jurisdiction of MHB Colony, Goregaon, Kandivali, Borivali and Charkop police stations.

Police recovered a total of nine motorcycles from the accused trio-- eight Bajaj Pulsar and one Bajaj Discover bike, collectively valued at Rs 10.2 lakh. Police are investigating the matter further.

ALSO READ

Thane: Former BJP corporator from Kalyan booked for sending obscene message to woman
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 05:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal