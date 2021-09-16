Thane: Former BJP corporator from Kalyan booked for sending obscene message to woman

Kalyan: The Bazarpeth police in Kalyan have registered a case of sexual assault against a former corporator of Bharatiya Janata Party from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation for sending an obscene message to a 35-year-old woman and following her on social networking site.

The police said the former BJP corporator Sandeep Gaikar from Kalyan ward number 29 was also a former standing committee chairman of the corporation. The complainant, a 35-year-old social worker from Kalyan claims Gaikar befriended her in a political event. "It was in 2019, when they met each other. Gaikar then started following her on the social networking site Instagram. Within days Gaikar started sending messages seeing that she is unmarried. The woman didn't entertain the message, but Gaikar continued the harassment and even sent obscene messages. Seeing the regular messages and no end to it, the victim contacted the Bazarpeth police on Wednesday and registered a case," said a police officer from Bazarpeth police station.

Sunil Pawar, police inspector and investigation officer, Bazarpeth police station confirmed about a case being registered on the complaint of the woman.

A case has been registered at Bazarpeth police station under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000. "We have registered a case on the statement given by the woman. The victim had the messages and chats sent by Gaikar in the past more than two years. We are further investigating the matter and are yet to arrest Gaikar as the investigation is going on," said a police officer.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:44 PM IST