Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:41 PM IST

'When will the remix culture stop'? Akshay Kumar's new song #NaJaa from Sooryavanshi leaves netizens pissed

Dhea Eapen
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali.

What has gotten the internet on a roll is that, the makers of 'Sooryavanshi' presented the Punjabi song 'Na Jaa' from the film on Wednesday, ahead of its release.

The song 'Na Jaa' is a remake of Pav Dharia's song of the same name. The main actors from Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, appear in the new track.

Akshay Kumar even took to Instagram to provide a link to the song's video, writing,"Time to put on your dancing shoes as the biggest party anthem of the year is here. #NaJaa Song out now."

Have a look at the entire track here:

The track definitely seems pretty power-packed and promising with Akshay and Katrina putting forward some great dance moves, which is surely a feast for the eyes. However fans seem to be unimpressed about the fact that the song is a remake and not an original.

Have a look at a few reactions:

'Sooryavanshi' is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham', 'Singham Returns' and 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh.

'Sooryavanshi' also stars Ranveer and Ajay Devgn. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:41 PM IST
