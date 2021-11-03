'When will the remix culture stop'? Akshay Kumar's new song #NaJaa from Sooryavanshi leaves netizens pissed

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali.

What has gotten the internet on a roll is that, the makers of 'Sooryavanshi' presented the Punjabi song 'Na Jaa' from the film on Wednesday, ahead of its release.

The song 'Na Jaa' is a remake of Pav Dharia's song of the same name. The main actors from Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, appear in the new track.

Akshay Kumar even took to Instagram to provide a link to the song's video, writing,"Time to put on your dancing shoes as the biggest party anthem of the year is here. #NaJaa Song out now."

Have a look at the entire track here:

The track definitely seems pretty power-packed and promising with Akshay and Katrina putting forward some great dance moves, which is surely a feast for the eyes. However fans seem to be unimpressed about the fact that the song is a remake and not an original.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Sooryavanshi' is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham', 'Singham Returns' and 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh.

'Sooryavanshi' also stars Ranveer and Ajay Devgn. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:41 PM IST