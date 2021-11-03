'Such hate and bigotry': Netizens back Sarah Ali Khan after communal backlash over Kedarnath temple visit

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor recently paid a joint visit to the Hindu sanctuary of Kedarnath.

The two actors were seen performing a pooja at the well-known Kedarnath shrine in photographs that have gone viral on the internet. Sara's journey to the Hindu sanctuary of Kedarnath, however, has angered Islamists, who have slammed the actor for attending the Hindu shrine.

This led to the actor being targeted by Islamists after she shared photos from her visit to the Kedarnath temple.

“Back to where it all began. #JaiBholenath #grateful #blessed,” wrote the actress on her Instagram post along with sharing a couple of pictures of her visit to Kedarnath.

Sara was clearly alluding to her Bollywood debut film, 'Kedarnath,' with which she began her career.

The film was based on the terrible floods that wrecked havoc in Uttarakhand in 2016. It was shot in and around the Kedarnath shrine. In addition to Sara, the film featured deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the prominent role.

Have a look at the post the actress shared on Instagram:

The post received backlash from a few users as soon as it went up.

Have a look:

After the incident, netizens have also extended their support to the actress, claiming there was nothing wrong with posting a few pictures on social media, as she was only trying to look back at her 'first step' that eventually led her to various achievements in the film industry.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:04 PM IST