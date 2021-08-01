'When racism, sexism, and hypocrisy meet': Djokovic slammed for smashing rackets; compared with Simone Biles, Serena Williams

"Pressure is a privilege, my friend," Djokovic had said in answer to a reporter's question about mental health at the Olympics.

"If you are aiming to be at the top of the game you better start learning how to deal with pressure and how to cope with those moments - on the court but also off the court," said Djokovic.

However, it seems like the athlete could not handle pressure very well when Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta defeated him in the bronze-medal match of the tennis tournament on Saturday.

Djokovic first threw his racket over five rows of seats into the stands after he couldn't get to a stop-volley winner from Busta.

A couple of games later, when Busta had broken his serve to take control of the decisive set, Djokovic again lost his cool and slammed his racket into the net post during a change of ends.

The video of Djokovic's racket abuse soon went viral.