Is BCCI warning ICC members to withdraw from Kashmir Premier League? Here's what Indians think of the move

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been calling multiple ICC Members and forcing them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The KPL is planned to start from August 6 and run till August 16. All matches will be held at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. Just a few days before the KPL, this news has stormed up a controversy on social media with netizens taking sides.

Showing displeasure over the events, the PCB said that the BCCI has once again breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman's game by interfering in the internal affairs of the ICC Members.

"The PCB considers that the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC Members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the Kashmir Premier League, further threatening they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work.

"Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the Spirit of Cricket and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored. The PCB will raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter," read the PCB statement.