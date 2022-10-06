When did Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni begin playing tennis?

Twitter

A video showing "Master Blaster'' and ''Captain cool'' posing from a game of tennis has amused netizens. Unlike the photo that provides a promising catch that the two cricketers are trying their skills on the racket sport, the now-viral image happens to a mere ad shoot.

A Twitterati, who often shares noteworthy content related to the game of cricket, shared the image to reveal it being a promo move rather than an actual trying the sport. The tweet caption, read, "Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni together doing an Ad shoot."

Check photo:

Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni together doing an Ad shoot. pic.twitter.com/1DcKTQsgGu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2022

Any guesses on which advertisement is coming up soon? Here's what fans and followers suggest:

Ipl ad. They did together. 2019 ipl — RUBEN 😎😎😎 (@rubenlal65) October 6, 2022

Mutual fund ka ad hoga — Ankit (@ankit153_) October 6, 2022

Fans are impressed on seeing the two G.O.A.T. players in one frame:

Too much coolness in one farm — Shivam Yadav (@ShivamY84756587) October 6, 2022

Sachin with emperor of craze pic.twitter.com/pqyNsl3UwL — Dhoni MAHAAN🦁 (@urstrulyTSK) October 6, 2022

