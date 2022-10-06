e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWhen did Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni begin playing tennis?

When did Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni begin playing tennis?

Haha, the two cricketers haven't joined the tennis game for all. Here's the truth behind viral photo...

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Twitter
Follow us on

A video showing "Master Blaster'' and ''Captain cool'' posing from a game of tennis has amused netizens. Unlike the photo that provides a promising catch that the two cricketers are trying their skills on the racket sport, the now-viral image happens to a mere ad shoot.

A Twitterati, who often shares noteworthy content related to the game of cricket, shared the image to reveal it being a promo move rather than an actual trying the sport. The tweet caption, read, "Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni together doing an Ad shoot."

Check photo:

Any guesses on which advertisement is coming up soon? Here's what fans and followers suggest:

Fans are impressed on seeing the two G.O.A.T. players in one frame:

Read Also
Watch: MS Dhoni's Oreo launch goes viral with memes; check his prediction about T20 World Cup 2022
article-image
Read Also
Brand Endorser Report 2022 ranks Sachin Tendulkar as top sports celebrity
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

When did Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni begin playing tennis?

When did Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni begin playing tennis?

Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra; Rahul Gandhi ties his mother's shoelace in viral video; Watch...

Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra; Rahul Gandhi ties his mother's shoelace in viral video; Watch...

Video of foreigner skating while holding onto moving bus in Coimbatore goes viral

Video of foreigner skating while holding onto moving bus in Coimbatore goes viral

Bigg Boss 16: Angry netizens trend 'Remove Sajid Khan', demand #MeToo accused's eviction

Bigg Boss 16: Angry netizens trend 'Remove Sajid Khan', demand #MeToo accused's eviction

Watch: 'Ravan' enjoys Haryanvi song 'Matak Chalungi' on streets; viral video receives hilarious...

Watch: 'Ravan' enjoys Haryanvi song 'Matak Chalungi' on streets; viral video receives hilarious...