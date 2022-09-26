Watch: MS Dhoni's Oreo launch goes viral with memes; check his prediction about T20 World Cup 2022

At an event held on Sunday, September 25, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen launching a new product of the Oreo biscuits, with nothing else but his own mark being laid on the crunchy creamy snack.

While many awaited to know the reason behind the press conference, and check whether it's about the much-talked retirement move, Dhoni rather took to promote a brand of cookies.

The former captain of the Indian national cricket was seen tracing resemblances between the brand launching their Oreo-flavoured bakes and India winning World Cups. Despite it may seem like a mere coincidence, fans have gone gaga for the connection spotted over the timeline.

In the video from the product launch, the cricketer can be seen endorsing MS Dhoni-stylised Oreo biscuits. With repeated attempts to reinforce the thought and sync a co-relation between the launch and win, he said, "Oreo was launched in 2011 and India won the World Cup in 2011. This year there is another World Cup and if Oreo can launch again..."

Meanwhile, when the cricketer tried to reveal a Jersey, an official tried to mark a pause of caution. Later, MS Dhoni took to reveal that not just the wear but also his hairstyle syncs to the days of success.

Watch:

Ms Dhoni tried to reveal a Jersey, but Oreo manager stopped him



Trust me Dhoni master with his words.

Did Gautam Gambhir react to the case? When all credits over winning the match sighed towards the biscuit brand, it upset several netizens - who flooded memes - however, a parody account took to throw light on India's victory in 1983, even before the brand came into existence.

There was no #Oreo in India in 83 still India won the cup. #justsaying

Check reactions by Twitterati:

Rohit Sharma who is not happy because ms dhoni promoting Oreo instead of vadapav

If India Win's The T20 World Cup Then All Kholi And Dhoni Fans Will Give Credit to #MSDhoni And Oreo

Bc 😂✅✅#Oreo pic.twitter.com/mlwv69bOAZ — $hubham⁴⁵ 🇮🇳 (@DankShubham) September 25, 2022

Virat : Boost is the secret of my energy



Dhoni : Oreo is the secret behind winning a World Cup