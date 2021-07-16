WhatsApp bans 2 million accounts within a month; netizens call it 'bewafa'

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Thursday filed its first monthly grievance redressal report as required under India's new IT norms, saying it banned two million accounts in India alone from the May 15-June 15 period attempting to send harmful or unwanted messages at scale.

More than 95 per cent of such bans are due to the unauthorised use of automated or bulk messaging, the company said in a statement.

In the report, released in line with the requirements of India's Intermediary Guidelines, 2021, WhatsApp said that user reports received by the platform via the grievance channels are evaluated and responded to.

"Our top focus is preventing accounts from sending harmful or unwanted messages at scale. We maintain advanced capabilities to identify these accounts sending a high or abnormal rate of messages," the company said.

"Majority of users who reach out to us are either aiming to have their account restored following an action to ban them or reaching out for product or account support," it added.

The news has left many wondering why this has happened. Some are furious upon their account being banned. Others are simply taking advantage of the scene by making memes and having a laugh.

