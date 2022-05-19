'What's your country known for?': From 'Modi ji' to 'Masala chai', people are busy tweeting clues for India

What do you think India is best known for? For Mumbai, it could be the spicy yummy vada pav while for Hyderabad, its their mouth-watery Biryani. However, thinking about the most significant to define and denote India would be challenging enough.

In a recent post, UberFacts took to quiz netizens by asking them to mention of their country without directly speaking of the name. "Without saying your country's name, what's your country known for," read the tweet.

Commenting with clues for India, some people took to share images of PM Narendra Modi while Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote, "One Masala Chai pls (coffee emoji)."

Among the reactions of Twitter users, one read further hinting of our country, "Taj Mahal "Developing" Economy since 1947 Largest Democracy and yeah...........CURRY." "Overpopulation, Spices, Head tilts and the people who got royally f*cked for believing in "Atithi devo bhava," read another statement in reply.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 03:49 PM IST