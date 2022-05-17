e-Paper Get App
MX Player shares meme post from Bobby Deol's Aashram ahead of season 3

Aashram season 3 is set to make to our screens on June 3.

Authors

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Ahead of season 3 which is to release this June, MX Player shared 'Bohot hogaya tera' meme post from Bobby Deol's Aashram. Netizens found the post quite relatable and took to express their excitement towards the upcoming episodes in the comments section.

Has it ever happened that your friend took too long to meet you but kept sharing clicks with someone else? The moment when you tagged or mentioned another friend or a colleague in your social media post could have been a point to trigger jealousy and possesiveness in those people like your best friend or a relationship partner.

Relatable vibes? In a post shared by the online streaming platform, we could see Pammi (actress Aditi) arguing in a scene from the series. With a sneak peek into the scene, MX player pulled addressing the scenario, "My best friend everytime I mention another friend in a story." The post was captioned, "Bohot hogaya tera! Japnaam."

