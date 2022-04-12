e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / Amazon Prime Video asks 'who’s the daddiest daddy?’, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Earlier today, Amazon Prime Video tweeted, “Who’s the Daddiest Daddy?” and just within a few hours, there were hundreds of netizens reacting to it, as netizens went crazy over it and gave the wittiest replies!

Rajshree Rajput | Updated on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

This all started during the interview where Issac Oscar was told that some of his fans call him Daddy after seeing him in Leto Atreides character in the Dune movie."

I didn't know the fans call me daddy, but that's okay," Isaac said. "They can call me daddy if they want to. I don't mind," he added.

Soon there was another clip in which Pedro Pascal can be heard, "Am I the daddiest daddy? I've been seeing that name get thrown around a lot to other people and I just wanna make sure that I'm the daddiest of the daddies.”The tweet was uploaded in the morning and since then hundreds of people have retweeted their hilarious responses.

Here’s are some of the reactions:

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 03:04 PM IST