'What will Republic TV and India Today fight over now?': Twitter reacts after BARC suspends weekly ratings

Following the fake Television Rating Points (TRP) scam, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on Thursday announced a temporary suspension of weekly ratings of news channels across languages.

The council intends to review and augment the current standards of measurement to improve on "statistical robustness", and the exercise will result in a "pause" in the weekly ratings for up to 12 weeks, an official statement said.

Here are some hilarious reactions to the same on Twitter.