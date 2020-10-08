'Fabricated figures': Twitter accuses Rahul Kanwal of 'faking' data after BARC report goes viral

India Today's Rahul Kanwal on Thursday took to Twitter to share news channels' ratings for the week and got brutally trolled for 'faking' data, after a Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) report went viral.
"English news ratings for week 39, 2020. @IndiaToday 40.2% @republic 28% @TimesNow 15.1% @CNNnews18 8% Satyamev Jayate. The truth speaks louder than lies. And lies ultimately come crashing down. A big thank you to all our viewers," tweeted Kunwal.
Reacting to the tweet, several Twitter users shared screenshots of the BARC report and accused Kunwal of sharing 'fabricated figures'.
Here's the BARC report showing week 39's date of top 5 English newschannels:
A user wrote: "Viewership gives you TRP and you fooling the same viewers by peddling fake data. This is the reason why @IndiaToday @aajtak has lost it credibility and TRP."
"I was wondering how could you be at top when I switched channel in 5 minutes only after your ranting... Then I came know as usual you're lying," wrote a user sharing a report by BARC.
A comment read: "Even Joseph Goebbels must be turning in his grave after seeing your misinformation. BARC data is exactly opposite of your claims, have a look...."
Check out the reactions here:
