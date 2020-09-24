'Battle for the wooden spoon': Republic TV takes a jibe at India Today, Times Now over BARC ratings

In recent months, there has been chatter about media coverage of various issues. While many media organisations have faced backlash for their extensive coverage of topics related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, others have been trolled for not making it onto the list of most watched channels.

Earlier, after the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) released the ratings for English news channels from March 28 to April 3, news channel Republic had wasted no time in trolling its competitors. Now, as the data for week 37 was released, it again took to Twitter mocking Aaj Tak, India Today and Times Now.