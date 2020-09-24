'Battle for the wooden spoon': Republic TV takes a jibe at India Today, Times Now over BARC ratings

In recent months, there has been chatter about media coverage of various issues. While many media organisations have faced backlash for their extensive coverage of topics related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, others have been trolled for not making it onto the list of most watched channels.
Earlier, after the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) released the ratings for English news channels from March 28 to April 3, news channel Republic had wasted no time in trolling its competitors. Now, as the data for week 37 was released, it again took to Twitter mocking Aaj Tak, India Today and Times Now.
"Hey @AajTak, @IndiaToday, @TimesNow, it seems to be a real battle for the wooden spoon down there. Keep it going!" the channel jibed on one post, sharing the BARC data on the market share enjoyed by the top five channels.
As per the BARC statistics, from Saturday, 12th September 2020 to Friday, 18th September 2020, Republic TV had clocked 6070 thousand impressions, while its closest competitor, Times Now had 2177 thousand impressions.
"#RepublicNumber1 | Hey @AajTak and @IndiaToday, lesson for the week: paradropping anchors to Mumbai won't turn the tide. Ferrying news teams up & down on last-minute flights won't save your ship. Venting on social media by anchors won't save you from going down the rating tubes," read another tweet.
