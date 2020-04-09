As Republic and India Today fight over BARC ratings, NDTV gets trolled

Broadcast Audience Research Council(BARC) on Thursday released the ratings for English news channels from March 28 to April 3.

According to BARC ratings, Republic TV topped the chart for the week, followed by Times Now and India Today. CNN News 18 and WION were placed fourth and fifth on the table, respectively.

Republic TV wasted no time in trolling its competitors India Today and Times Now. "FOR THE RECORD @TimesNow @IndiaToday," tweeted Republic TV.