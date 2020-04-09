As Republic and India Today fight over BARC ratings, NDTV gets trolled

Broadcast Audience Research Council(BARC) on Thursday released the ratings for English news channels from March 28 to April 3.
According to BARC ratings, Republic TV topped the chart for the week, followed by Times Now and India Today. CNN News 18 and WION were placed fourth and fifth on the table, respectively.
Republic TV wasted no time in trolling its competitors India Today and Times Now. "FOR THE RECORD @TimesNow @IndiaToday," tweeted Republic TV.
However, India Today's Rahul Kanwal hit back at them. The News Director shared a post claiming that India Today is at the top of the charts. The post read, "TIMES have changed, the REPUBLIC now watches INDIA TODAY."
However, leaving the fight between Republic and India Today aside, Twitter users began trolling NDTV, as the news channel was missing from the top 5.
A Twitter user wrote, "Where is ndtv ? BARC should make a list of least watched channels. I am sure ndtv will be able to secure a rank in that list." Another user wrote, "NDTV is never in top 5 English news channel but get's International awards, who's giving them ?"
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of NDTV in a Tax Round Tripping case. "The Supreme Court has today ruled in favour of NDTV in a tax case which baselessly accused the company of money-laundering while raising funds abroad in 2007 for its non-news businesses," said NDTV issued a statement.
However on Saturday, the Finance Ministry issued a fresh notice to the channel in the Income Tax assessment case
