Finance Ministry says no clean chit for Prannoy Roy's NDTV, asks to assess case under provision related to foreign assets

The Finance Ministry has now issued a fresh notice in the NDTV Income Tax assessment case after the SC on Friday quashed the news channels reassesment for allegedly round-tripping hundreds of crores of rupees from foreign sources.

Earlier, "The Supreme Court has today ruled in favour of NDTV in a tax case which baselessly accused the company of money-laundering while raising funds abroad in 2007 for its non-news businesses," said NDTV issued a statement on its website.

The Revenue department on the contrary said that the SC has not given a clean chit to the news channel. It also said that the SC has upheld the governments view that undisclosed income amounting to Rs 405 crore had escaped assessment.

"SC has giving it liberty to assess the same by resorting to another provision relating to foreign assets where the limitation is extended to 16 years," as reported by Business Today. A source close to the case also accused UPA government of failing to act in the limitation of four years.

On Friday, in a major relief to New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), the Supreme Court on Friday allowed its appeal to quash the notice issued by the Income Tax Department seeking reassessment of income assessment for the financial year 2007-08 for allegedly round-tripping hundreds of crores of rupees from foreign sources.

A bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta said, "We accordingly allow the appeal by holding that the notice issued to the assessee (NDTV) shows sufficient reasons to believe on the part of the assessing officer to reopen the assessment but since the revenue has failed to show non-disclosure of facts, the notice having been issued after a period of four years is required to be quashed."