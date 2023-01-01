'What should Swiggy deliver in 2023?' Netizens reply with the most unexpected answers and trigger meme fest

Food memes 2023 / Swiggy | Twitter

Happy New Year! While you were vibing in the celebration mood in the last days of 2022, Swiggy was trying to seek suggestions on what they could add to the cart and help you not miss out on any need. The food delivery app took to Twitter and asked people what they wished to have from them in 2023. Foodies were not just craving food this time, they took to reply in the most unexpected ways.

What did people ask for? Not biryani or samosas, the needs were quirky to trigger a meme fest. Netizens asked Swiggy to happiness, peace, cute letters with the food order, and more... Meanwhile, the replies weren't that simple and sober, some tickled funny bones as tweets suggested the food app to deliver a wife for Popatlal from the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Swiggy took to react over the suggestion as they tagged shaadidotcom which eventually wrote, "2023 mein singlehood cancel cancel cancel?"

Check out some tweets:

Swiggy should deliver paneer to her next year plz pic.twitter.com/0astQlqiyo — Shivani (@shivani_yaar) December 30, 2022

