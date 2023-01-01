Goodbye 2022: Twitter users welcome 2023 with funny tweets and memes

The year 2022 has ended and the year 2023 has finally arrived. It makes us think how quickly the year passed by, and how time flies. While some people would have celebrated last night with dancing and drinks, some would have just spent their time sleeping.
In case you wished your dear ones with greetings and blissful messages to mark the arrival of this new year, you'll find the internet doing something different. Happy new year! Netizens have started their year with a meme fest as they welcomed 2023 and bid farewell to 2022 with memes.
Check out some memes:
