'What If I Turned Into Worm?': Daughter Asks Weird Question To Mom, Gets Epic Reply On Viral WhatsApp Chat

While chatting with her mother, a girl curiously asked her a weird question. Imagination was at peak during the heartfelt conversation between the daughter and her parent when the younger one asked to know how her mother would react if she turned into a worm one day. She messaged, "What will you do if you wake up one day and find out that I have turned into a worm," awaiting a reply. Check post

crying in my room pic.twitter.com/YkIsHlonxO — neerukutts (@neerukutts) November 25, 2023

Mom's epic reply

An hour later, the mother looked into the WhatsApp message and replied. She wondered about receiving such a question at the first instance and even asked whether it was some kind of a prank or a game. No sooner, he replied in the most affectionate way. The mother wrote, "I will also become a worm and hug you." And the reply won several hearts on the internet.

A screenshot of the mother-daughter duo's WhatsApp chat was shared on X, earlier this month. It went viral for the witty and adorable talk they had. Her mother's reply seemed to have made the girl feel emotional as she captioned the chat, "Crying in my room."

Worm question goes viral, sets trend

The words took the internet by storm as netizens started asking their respective parents the same question to see how they respond to it. The worm question became a trend, leading to people sharing screenshots from their chats with parents.

I asked my dad the “if i was a Worm question”😂😂🫱🏾‍🫲🏽(Y’all can see where I get it from) https://t.co/EtlbbkAh1M pic.twitter.com/3OrtpklYpE — The Emuron⚜🤴🏽 (@EmuronArthur) November 27, 2023