Does 'pretzel' taste like a 'roti?' Indian mom's honest feedback about the German snack goes viral; WATCH

Love tasting cuisines from across the globe? In that case, you might have given the German snack 'pretzel' a bite. The dish has created a buzz on the internet after a woman touring Germany shared her review of the recipe.

An Indian blogger named Kaveri was recording memories in Germany with her mother and she shared a video on Instagram after making her parent try a pretzel. The video of the mother giving honest feedback is now viral.

WATCH:

In the video shared by Kaveri, she asks her mother to share her experience of trying the snack. To add words in the mouth of the mother, Kaveri begins to ask her (in Hindi), "Does this taste like a roti? How are you feeling it, please be honest." Later, the parent replies to say, "It's okayish (Teek-Taak)."

Everybody has their taste choices. Even if the pretzel wasn't liked by the mother, it seems to be the daughter's loved food. The caption read, "...But pretzel is still my favourite 🤪.Yes yes i took some time to like it too.(sic)"

The candid reaction of the desi mom has taken the internet by a storm and gone viral. Since being shared online earlier this month, the Instagram reel has fetched over 200K views and thousands of likes.

