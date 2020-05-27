'What an idea sir ji': Farmers in UP install DJ, blast music to protect crops from locusts

The video soon went viral on social media and netizens took to the comments section to react to it. A user commenetd, "We Indians are so fast in creating new ways, whatever the situation be."

Another wrote, "What an Idea sir ji....... Great."

More than 40,000 hectares of vegetable crops, pulses, cotton are under direct atttack of these swarms of inscets that have flown across at least four states and have created havoc.

Swarms of desert locusts occur irregularly around the Monsoon months, but this time the attack started early starting end of April. In fact as the summer peaked Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab all faced these attacks one after the other.

Usually locust swarms enter the desert areas of India through Pakistan for breeding in June-July. The swarms fly high and travel long distances aided by strong westerlies coming from Pakistan. Most of them settle on trees during the night and mostly fly during the day, reports said.