Comedian Atul Khatri's 'racist' meme on locust attack draws social media ire

This isn’t the first time Khatri has been panned on the micro blogging site. He was called out for his remark on Rangoli Chandel after her Twitter account was suspended. He wrote, “She’s a bloody Chandaal”. For those unversed, Chandala or Chandaal is a Sanskrit word for someone who deals with disposal of corpses, and is a Hindu lower caste, traditionally considered to be untouchable.

On Monday morning, the residents of Jaipur woke up to a sudden attack by a swarm of locusts which invaded many parts of the city. The attack was not limited to one colony but was seen in many areas of the city which left the residents surprised.

Officials said that it is for the first time that locusts have invaded residential areas of the city in the summer months.

Karwa said that the locusts entered Jaipur in the winter of 1993 and it is after three decades, that they have attacked the city in summer.

When asked if there has been any crop loss with the locusts attacking crops this season, he said "As there are no standing crops in the fields, there is no loss in this season. However, we are adopting newer measures to check any loss in the coming seasons."

Meanwhile, officials of the agriculture department have blamed the neighbouring nation Pakistan alleging that it is preferring to sit idly by instead of taking any action to control the locusts as these insects have made the borders of Pakistan and Afghanistan their breeding centres.

Earlier, the breeding centres of locusts were African nations and hence they used to take time to reach India. However, now with the Pak-Afghan border becoming their breeding centre, they are entering Rajasthan from Pakistan.