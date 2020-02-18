'He finally cracked a good joke': Twitter mocks Atul Khatri for saying 'Mughals built Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi'

President Donald Trump will soon be in India for his first state visit to the country. ANd according to reports, he will be travelling to three cities, namely Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi.

Reportedly, the President is slated to visit Agra on February 24.

Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri on Tuesday waded into controversy after claiming that the three cities in question were "built by the Mughals".

"Ironically all the 3 cities Modiji is showing off Trump to - Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi - were built by the Mughals," he wrote on Twitter.