'You need new jokes': Twitter pans Atul Khatri's fifth-standard Lohri take

Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri has become the butt of every joke on Twitter after he posted a fifth-standard Lohri joke.

"Will celebrate the harvest festival tonight at my sister's house. Basically I am going for 'Behen Ki Lohri' function," Khatri wrote.

He was heavily panned for the joke on the microblogging site. "This is not a sick joke. Anyone who considers this a joke to start with, must be a sick person," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "What the heck is it? Is it even Joke? I’m feeling very sorry for your sister that she has brother like you..!!"

A user pointed out the Khatri's sister is a psychiatrist. "BTW his sister is psychiatrist Anjali Chabria.. Maybe she will work on him," the Twitter user wrote.

Here is how Twitter reacted: