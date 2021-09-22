'Well bowled, Neeraj Chopra': Meme-fest ensues after netizens call RR's Kartik Tyagi a lookalike of Olympic champion

Rajasthan Royals' medium-pacer Kartik Tyagi came in for praise from his peers for bowling a brilliant final over against Punjab Kings in which he claimed two wickets and conceded just one run to single-handedly win the IPL match for his team.

Tyagi's heroics helped Rajasthan Royals snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in an incredible finish as they had looked down and out with Punjab needing 10 runs off 15 balls, with Adrian Markram and Nicholas Pooran going strong.

The Kings needed only four runs from the final over but committed harakiri with Tyagi pushing them down the cliff.

The 20-year-old from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh was singled out for praise by Jasprit Bumrah, Suresh Raini, Harbhajan Singh, and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad as many current and former stars took to Twitter to express their joy at his bowling.

While people across India are impressed by Tyagi and are showering praises on him, there's one more reason why he is making headlines today.

Many pointed out that the cricketer looks awfully similar to Olympic champion Neeraj CHopra. Soon, a meme fest followed.

Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:40 PM IST