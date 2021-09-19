Watch Video: Neeraj Chopra steals the show with unseen avatar in new CRED advertisement

New Delhi: Banking on his booming popularity, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra showcased his new avatar on-screen through his acting skills.

Featuring in an advertisement, the 23-year-old javelin thrower can be seen depicting how people are now behaving in front of him after his success in Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Neeraj featured in an ad for CRED, a Bangalore-based credit card bill payment platform. In the ad, shared by Neeraj Chopra on Twitter, actor Jim Sarbh can be seen saying: "Every time you pay your credit cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim exclusive rewards and cashback. Now that gets me as excited as Indians, around Neeraj Chopra."

Later, Neeraj appears in the ad, in the various avatars asking question like, "Girlfriend hai? Biwi hai? [Do you have Girlfriend or wife]" alongside throwing dialogues like "Tujhe main star banaunga Neeraj [I will make you star, Neeraj]" and "Javelin- Ek Prem Katha [Javelin - A love story]."

Neeraj is the latest in a long line of Indian sporting personalities, including the likes of Rahul Dravid, Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath, to feature in quirky advertisements for CRED.

In the ad featuring Dravid, the former Indian cricketer could be seen shouting at everyone from his car and even breaking the side-mirror of a car standing next to him with his bat before getting out of the car's rooftop and shouting "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main [I am the goon of Indiranagar]."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

ALSO READ IPL 2021: Final list of players for UAE leg of IPL

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 07:53 PM IST