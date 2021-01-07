US Capitol Attack: We will never be intimidated by any mob, say US Congress members after being evacuated

A chaotic and violent scene unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Donald Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police reported The Hill.
Rioters overpowered police and broke into the Capitol to protest as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. The incident led to several condemnations of Trump for inciting the riots, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.
Lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations after protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building. Meanwhile, several Congress members have expressed disgust after they were forced to take shelter at safe places as thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.
Representative Patrick Fallon, Republican of Texas, took to Facebook and wrote: “Then the mob literally reached the doors of the House Chamber and the Police were short-handed and I AM SO PROUD that Rep Tony Gonzalez, Rep Ronny Jackson, Rep Troy Nehls didn’t hesitate!!! We augmented the Police and stood our ground! We will never be intimated by any mob, regardless of their motivations (sic).”
"Sheltering in Cannon (building)," Congressman Ro Khanna tweeted.
Cannon building is one of the prominent building within the US Capitol that houses officers of the member of the US House of Representatives.
"Trump was rejected in courts by people his party appointed, rejected by states where his party was in power and now by his party's Senate leader and Vice President. Democracy is still sacred for Americans. That spirit will overcome today's violence. Prayers for the injured," Khanna said.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said that she was safe.
"I was one of a dozen representatives in the gallery above the House floor. We pulled out gas masks and had to get down on the ground. Capitol police barricaded the doors and had guns drawn. We were eventually told that we had to quickly exit," said the first-ever Indian American woman elected to the US House of Representatives.
"I can't contain my rage at Donald Trump and Republicans who invited, incited and fuelled this terror. Our country and our democracy will have to recover from these deep wounds-and it won't be easy. Thanks to everyone for your prayers and thoughts for our safety and for America," she tweeted.
Congressman Bera, the senior-most member of the so-called Samosa Caucus, tweeted that he was safe.
"The storming of the US Capitol is dangerous and disgusting...," he said.
Congressman Krishnamoorthi was also locked down when Trump supporters stormed the building.
He said that he "is in fight or flight" mode. The Indian-American Congressman blamed the speech of President Trump for the unprecedented breach of the US Capitol.
"Our country is better than this, our democracy is stronger than this, and we will move forward. But this is a dark day for our country," he said.
“This is insane,” tweeted Representative Dean Phillips, Democrat of Minnesota.
(With inputs from agencies)
