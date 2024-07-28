'We Understand How Distressing...': Woman Shocked To Receive Chicken Pieces After Ordering Paneer Pulao Online; Zomato Responds

Woman Shocked To Receive Chicken Pieces In Veg Pulao | X/@himisingh01

It would be a horrifying experience to find a leg piece in your plate of veg pulao. Something similar was encountered by a woman who ordered a vegetarian rice dish online and ended up receiving it with chicken. She narrated the ordeal on social media and shared the pictures of her meal that went wrong.

Sharing details about the incident, she noted on X that she had ordered "the Palak Paneer soya matar and millet Pulao thru Zomato from Eatfit," but received "chicken Palak" instead of the vegetarian option.

We make amends for this mix-up and understand how distressing it must've been for you. We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please allow us some time to get this checked, we'll get back to you with an update at the earliest. — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) July 28, 2024

Identified as Himanshi Singh, a Zomato user, had asked for some pulao online, which unfortunately turned into a biryani and got packed with chicken chunks. Singh mentioned about ordering a soya-based alternative to keep up with her Sawan month observances.

"Delivering Chicken in Saawan is not acceptable when I have selected only vegetarian food," she wrote on X while condemning the erred service.

Her concern was addressed by the food delivery platform who regretted the mistake. They responded to her X post and wrote, "We make amends for this mix-up and understand how distressing it must've been for you..."

Zomato assured Singh about checking the issue and assisting her with a solution. "We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please allow us some time to get this checked, we'll get back to you with an update at the earliest," read the reply.