 'We Understand How Distressing...': Woman Shocked To Receive Chicken Pieces After Ordering Paneer Pulao Online; Zomato Responds
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'We Understand How Distressing...': Woman Shocked To Receive Chicken Pieces After Ordering Paneer Pulao Online; Zomato Responds

'We Understand How Distressing...': Woman Shocked To Receive Chicken Pieces After Ordering Paneer Pulao Online; Zomato Responds

"Delivering Chicken in Saawan is not acceptable when I have selected only vegetarian food," she wrote on X while condemning the erred service.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Woman Shocked To Receive Chicken Pieces In Veg Pulao | X/@himisingh01

It would be a horrifying experience to find a leg piece in your plate of veg pulao. Something similar was encountered by a woman who ordered a vegetarian rice dish online and ended up receiving it with chicken. She narrated the ordeal on social media and shared the pictures of her meal that went wrong.

Sharing details about the incident, she noted on X that she had ordered "the Palak Paneer soya matar and millet Pulao thru Zomato from Eatfit," but received "chicken Palak" instead of the vegetarian option.

Identified as Himanshi Singh, a Zomato user, had asked for some pulao online, which unfortunately turned into a biryani and got packed with chicken chunks. Singh mentioned about ordering a soya-based alternative to keep up with her Sawan month observances.

"Delivering Chicken in Saawan is not acceptable when I have selected only vegetarian food," she wrote on X while condemning the erred service.

Read Also
Expired Items, Carrot With Fungus & Cockroaches Crawling: Telangana Food Safety Dept Posts Visuals...
article-image

Her concern was addressed by the food delivery platform who regretted the mistake. They responded to her X post and wrote, "We make amends for this mix-up and understand how distressing it must've been for you..."

Zomato assured Singh about checking the issue and assisting her with a solution. "We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please allow us some time to get this checked, we'll get back to you with an update at the earliest," read the reply.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Understand How Distressing...': Woman Shocked To Receive Chicken Pieces After Ordering Paneer...

'We Understand How Distressing...': Woman Shocked To Receive Chicken Pieces After Ordering Paneer...

UP Video: Locals Hit Dog In Kanpur's Bamba Road After Complaint On Animal Biting Children Gets...

UP Video: Locals Hit Dog In Kanpur's Bamba Road After Complaint On Animal Biting Children Gets...

Viral Delhi Metro Couple's New Video Doesn't Show Them Vulgarly Drinking Cold Drink From Each...

Viral Delhi Metro Couple's New Video Doesn't Show Them Vulgarly Drinking Cold Drink From Each...

Yikes! Not just eye-strain, blue light from phones can also give you wrinkles

Yikes! Not just eye-strain, blue light from phones can also give you wrinkles

Viral VIDEO: Primary School Teacher Caught Sleeping Inside Class, Kids Fan Her Amid Scorching Heat...

Viral VIDEO: Primary School Teacher Caught Sleeping Inside Class, Kids Fan Her Amid Scorching Heat...