'We support and respect all religion unbiased': Mumbai restaurant issues apology for denying entry to hijab clad woman

A video of a restaurant allegedly refusing entry to a woman wearing hijab contending the attire did not come under the "smart casual" category has gone viral on social media, with the restaurant drawing flak from people.

The restaurant, however, has issued an apology saying, "We thank each one of you for bringing this to our notice. We are deeply struck by this incident and formally ask for sincere apology. We are a hospitality group and we welcome each of our customer’s with utmost respect and grace. We support and respect all religion unbiased".

In a viral video doing rounds on social media, a restaurant in Mumbai's Worli denied entry to a woman wearing rida, a type of hijab.

In an undated and unverified video that is being widely shared on Instagram, Tap Resto Bar in Worli's Atria Mall asked the women's friends to tell her to remove her hijab before entering the restaurant.

n the 2 minute clip, another employee of the restaurant can be heard saying, "We do not even allow people who come to the restaurant wearing sarees". He further says, "We do not allow Indian attire in the restaurant".

The video earned the wrath of netizens for its grusome company policy to enter a restaurant.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:25 PM IST