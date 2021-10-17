Watch Video: Netizens enraged as Mumbai restaurant denies entry to woman with hijab; employee says 'we do not allow anyone in saree too'

In a viral video doing rounds on social media, a restaurant in Mumbai's Worli denied entry to a woman wearing rida, a type of hijab.

In an undated and unverified video that is being widely shared on Instagram, Tap Resto Bar in Worli's Atria Mall asked the women's friends to tell her to remove her hijab before entering the restaurant.

In the 2 minute clip, another employee of the restaurant can be heard saying, "We do not even allow people who come to the restaurant wearing sarees". He further says, "We do not allow Indian attire in the restaurant".

The video earned the wrath of netizens for its grusome company policy to enter a restaurant.

Sharing the video, an Instagram username sakinamaimoonn wrote, "It astounds me that such absurd restrictions still exist in an ostensibly "secular" society. Today, my friend was denied entry to a restaurant because she was wearing the rida, a type of hijab, and was told to remove it because it was "inappropriate." This is completely unacceptable, and it makes us sick to our stomach."

The video soon went viral enraging many Indians who called out the 'discriminatory' and 'elitist' rules of the restaurant.

"Hate will only get you so far!", wrote one Instagram user. "This is infuriating.", wrote another.

"Really shameful", wrote a third Instagram user, while another wrote, "there's something extremely wrong w this place".

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:33 PM IST